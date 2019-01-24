A HouseFormed 1985. Disbanded 1997
A House
1985
A House Biography (Wikipedia)
A House were an Irish rock band active from the 1980s into the 1990s, and recognized for the clever, "often bitter or irony laden lyrics of [frontman] Dave Couse ... bolstered by the [band's] seemingly effortless musicality". The single "Endless Art" is one of their best known charting successes. A House were managed throughout their career by John Carroll.
A House Tracks
Endless Art
A House
Endless Art
Endless Art
Kick Me Again Jesus
A House
Kick Me Again Jesus
Kick Me Again Jesus
I'll Always Be Grateful
A House
I'll Always Be Grateful
I'll Always Be Grateful
Here Come The Good Times
A House
Here Come The Good Times
Here Come The Good Times
The Last To Know Delacy House 1989
A House
The Last To Know Delacy House 1989
The Last To Know Delacy House 1989
Talking For The Sake Of Talking - Delacy House 1989
A House
Talking For The Sake Of Talking - Delacy House 1989
I Want To Much Part 3 Delacy House 1989
A House
I Want To Much Part 3 Delacy House 1989
I Want To Much Part 3 Delacy House 1989
I Want To Kill Something Delacy House 1989
A House
I Want To Kill Something Delacy House 1989
I Want To Kill Something Delacy House 1989
I Think I'M Going Mad Delacy House 1989
A House
I Think I'M Going Mad Delacy House 1989
I Think I'M Going Mad Delacy House 1989
I Am Afraid
A House
I Am Afraid
I Am Afraid
