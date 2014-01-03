Amy Powers
Amy Powers Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Powers is a lyricist, songwriter and producer who writes songs for film, television, and theater.
With One Look
Don Black
As If We Never Said Goodbye
Don Black
It's Not Just Make Believe (feat. Amy Powers & Kari Kimmel)
Russ DeSalvo
