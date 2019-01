The Frames are an Irish band based in Dublin. Founded in 1990 by Glen Hansard, the band has been influential in the Dublin rock music scene.[citation needed] The group has released six albums. In addition to Hansard, the band's current line-up includes original member Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Joe Doyle, Rob Bochnik and Graham Hopkins.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia