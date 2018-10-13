The FramesIrish rock band. Formed 1990
The Frames
1990
The Frames Biography (Wikipedia)
The Frames are an Irish band based in Dublin. Founded in 1990 by Glen Hansard, the band has been influential in the Dublin rock music scene.[citation needed] The group has released six albums. In addition to Hansard, the band's current line-up includes original member Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Joe Doyle, Rob Bochnik and Graham Hopkins.
The Frames Tracks
Lay Me Down
15 Seaford Parade (Radio 1 Session 28 Aug 1992)
Right Road (Radio 1 Session 28 Aug 1992)
Picture Of Love (Radio 1 Session 28 Aug 1992)
Masquerade (Radio 1 Session 28 Aug 1992)
Revelate
Fake
None But I
Falling Slowly
Rent Day Blues
Seven Day Mile
Star Star
Pavement Tune
God Bless Mom
What Happens When The Heart Just Stops
Song For Someone
Your Face
