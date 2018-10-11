Dolly MixtureFormed 1978. Disbanded 1984
Dolly Mixture
1978
Dolly Mixture Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolly Mixture were an English band formed in 1978 by bassist and vocalist Debsey Wykes (born 21 December 1960, Hammersmith, London, England), guitarist and vocalist Rachel Bor (born 16 May 1962, Wales), and drummer Hester Smith (born 28 October 1960, East Africa).[vague] They had a taste of Top 40 success performing backing vocals for the Captain Sensible hit "Wot", a Top 10 hit with Sensible on "Glad It's All Over", and a UK No. 1 hit backing Sensible on his 1982 cover of "Happy Talk". Rachel Bor also featured on the Animus/Loose Records single "Wot NO Meat?" also by Captain Sensible in 1985. Rachel and Debsey performed together on 24 April 2013 at the Islington Assembly Hall in London.
Dolly Mixture Tracks
Ernie Ball (Radio 1 Session, 7 Aug 1979)
New Look Baby (Radio 1 Session, 7 Aug 1979)
Theme Song / Dream Come True (Radio 1 Session, 7 Aug 1979)
Locomotion (Radio 1 Session, 7 Aug 1979)
He's So Frisky (Radio 1 Session, 7 Aug 1979)
Been Teen
How Come Youre Such A Hit With The Boys, Jane?
Whistling in the Dark (Kid Jensen session 27th Oct 1983)
Dust To Dust (Kid Jensen session 27th Oct 1983)
Winter Seems Fine (Kid Jensen session 27th Oct 1983)
Grass is Greener (Kid Jensen session 27th Oct 1983)
Wave Away
Everything and More
New look Baby
