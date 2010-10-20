Dark Room Notes were an Irish electro/synthpop group.

The three founding members, Ronan Gaughan, Ruairi Ferrie and former drummer Ruairi Cavanagh originally hail from Galway. Later members Arran Murphy is from Wicklow, and Darragh Shanahan, who was the band's drummer for four years, comes from Dublin.

The band's music has been described as electro/synthpop with a slightly sombre overtone and introverted lyrical sensibility. According to Village [1] they "seem to gather comparisons with the murkier side of electro pop, usually bands like New Order, Interpol or Joy Division. While the comparisons have some basis, DRN are far from gloomy, just a bit ... cool... But this cool does not translate into pretension, just humorous and knowledgeable asides to their favourite artists, photographers and filmmakers".

The band's debut album We Love You Dark Matter was nominated for the Choice Music Prize.