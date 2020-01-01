Joan WhitneyBorn 26 June 1914. Died 12 July 1990
Joan Whitney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2ec38ed-46a3-4447-8aad-266c3d38ddaf
Joan Whitney Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Whitney Kramer (June 26, 1914 – July 12, 1990) was an American singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joan Whitney Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist