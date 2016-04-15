MorganisticBorn 12 June 1968
Morganistic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2e96142-3c3b-4eb8-979b-390bfb90e9d6
Morganistic Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Slater (born 12 June 1968, Reading, Berkshire, England) is an English electronic musician, DJ and record producer, who has concentrated on techno since the beginning of the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Morganistic Tracks
Sort by
In The Shadow
Morganistic
In The Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Shadow
Last played on
Morganistic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist