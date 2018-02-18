The Plot in You is an American rock band, formed in Hancock County, Ohio in 2010. Originally a side project of former Before Their Eyes member Landon Tewers, the group is composed of Tewers, guitarist Josh Childress, bassist Ethan Yoder and drummer Mathis Arnell.

They have released one EP, four studio albums, and four music videos. Their EP Wife Beater was released in 2010, followed by their full-length debut First Born in 2011, and another full-length studio album Could You Watch Your Children Burn in 2013. On July 17, 2015, The Plot in You announced their signing with Stay Sick Recordings and, Happiness in Self Destruction, was released October 16, 2015. On June 15, 2017, The Plot in You parted ways with Stay Sick Recordings and announced their signing to Fearless Records and announced their fourth LP Dispose, which was released on February 16, 2018.