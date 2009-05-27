WanderlustAmerican power pop band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1998
Wanderlust
1992
Wanderlust Biography (Wikipedia)
Wanderlust is an American power pop band of the mid-1990s based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Where Nobody Knows Your Name
