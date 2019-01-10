Mighty MightyUnited Kingdom indie pop. Disbanded 1988
Mighty Mighty
Mighty Mighty Biography (Wikipedia)
Mighty Mighty are an indie band formed in Birmingham, England in the mid-1980s.
Mighty Mighty Tracks
Built Like A Car
I Don't Need You Anymore - BBC Session 24/08/1986
One Way - BBC Session 24/08/1986
Little Wonder - BBC Session 24/08/1986
I'll Get You Back
Yours Truely
Is There Anyone Out There?
Maisonette
I Never Imagined
Man Or Boy
Everybody Knows The Monkey
Gemini Smiles - BBC Session 24/08/1986
Last Summer
throwaway
