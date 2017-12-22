Dexter Raymond Mills Jr. (born April 17, 1977), better known by his stage name Consequence, is an American hip hop recording artist from Queens, New York City, New York. Consequence debuted in 1996, appearing several times on A Tribe Called Quest's fourth album Beats, Rhymes, and Life, as he is the cousin of foreman Q-Tip. In March 2007, he released his debut album Don't Quit Your Day Job!, under Columbia Records and Kanye West's GOOD Music. Consequence left GOOD Music in 2011, on bad terms, after being signed with the label since 2005. He and West later reconciled, despite Consequence speaking ill of West. Consequence subsequently launched his own record label, Band Camp Records, following his departure from GOOD Music.