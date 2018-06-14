Radio BirdmanFormed 1974
Radio Birdman
1974
Radio Birdman Biography (Wikipedia)
Radio Birdman was one of the first Australian independent bands to carry the punk label, along with the Saints. They were formed by Deniz Tek and Rob Younger in Sydney in 1974. The group influenced the work of many successful, mainstream bands, and are now considered instrumental in Australia's musical growth.
Radio Birdman Tracks
Do The Pop
Radio Birdman
Do The Pop
Do The Pop
Last played on
New Race
Radio Birdman
New Race
New Race
Last played on
Descent Into Maelstrom
Radio Birdman
Descent Into Maelstrom
Descent Into Maelstrom
Last played on
Hanging On
Radio Birdman
Hanging On
Hanging On
Last played on
Non Stop Girls
Radio Birdman
Non Stop Girls
Non Stop Girls
Last played on
Aloha Steve And Danno
Radio Birdman
Aloha Steve And Danno
Aloha Steve And Danno
Last played on
What Gives?
Radio Birdman
What Gives?
What Gives?
Last played on
Anglo Girl Desire
Radio Birdman
Anglo Girl Desire
Anglo Girl Desire
Last played on
Hit Them Again
Radio Birdman
Hit Them Again
Hit Them Again
Last played on
New Race (Original Version)
Radio Birdman
New Race (Original Version)
New Race (Original Version)
Last played on
