Josh Mancell Biography
Josh Mancell (born November 13, 1969) is an American composer and multi-instrumentalist who writes music for film, television, and video games. He is best known for his work on the Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter series of video games.
Mancell has received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work on the children's television series, Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Crash Bandicoot Theme
