Illés (Hungarian name: Illés együttes = Illés Ensemble) was a Hungarian rock/beat band (1960–1973), and was one of the biggest groups of the 1960s and early 1970s rock boom in Hungary. The band is often compared to the Beatles as regards the time period of its activity, its artistic and cultural influence and continuing popularity.
