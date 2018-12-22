GrinderswitchAmerican southern rock band. Formed 1973. Disbanded 2 September 2005
Grinderswitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2dcbe9f-1d64-4e1e-860d-747ab2f1bc00
Grinderswitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Grinderswitch was an American southern rock band. They recorded a number of albums for Capricorn Records in the 1970s, but never achieved the same widespread recognition enjoyed by some of the label's other artists, such as The Allman Brothers Band and Marshall Tucker Band. They also recorded for Atlantic. In the UK they are perhaps best known for their recording "Pickin' the Blues", which was used for many years by the disc jockey John Peel as the theme tune for his BBC radio shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grinderswitch Tracks
Sort by
Pickin' The Blues
Grinderswitch
Pickin' The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pickin' The Blues
Last played on
Grinderswitch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist