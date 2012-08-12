Jack EarlsBorn 23 August 1932
Jack Earls
1932-08-23
Jack Earls Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Earls (born August 23, 1932, Woodbury, Tennessee) is an American country and rockabilly singer.
Jack Earls Tracks
Slow Down
Jack Earls
Slow Down
Slow Down
Last played on
Crawdad Hole
Jack Earls
Crawdad Hole
Crawdad Hole
Last played on
Let's Bop
Jack Earls
Let's Bop
Let's Bop
Last played on
