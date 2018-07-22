CorruptedJapanese doom/sludge metal band. Formed 1994
Corrupted
1994
Corrupted Biography (Wikipedia)
Corrupted are a Japanese doom/sludge metal band. They are known for avoiding interviews and publicity. They have recorded several albums, including split albums with other artists and perform regularly in Japan and abroad.
Corrupted Tracks
Downfall
J. Nomad & Crypticz
Downfall
Downfall
Disconsolate
Corrupted
Disconsolate
Disconsolate
Holdin On
Corrupted
Holdin On
Holdin On
Paso Inferior
Corrupted
Paso Inferior
Paso Inferior
