Gene DunlapDrums. Born 19 June 1954
Gene Dunlap (born June 19, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan), is an American jazz/soul/disco drummer and bandleader.
Before You Break My Heart
Before You Break My Heart
It's just the way I feel
It's just the way I feel
Break My Heart
Break My Heart
Love Dancin'
Love Dancin'
