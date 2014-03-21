Marit BergmanBorn 21 May 1975
Marit Bergman
1975-05-21
Marit Bergman Biography (Wikipedia)
Liv-Marit Bergman (born 21 May 1975) is a Swedish pop musician.
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Ann Wallstrom, Olof Larsson, Bjorn Gafvert, Leopold Mozart, Christian Lindberg, Monica Groop & Marit Bergman
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
