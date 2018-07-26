House of Pain was an American hip hop group who released three albums in the 1990s before lead rapper Everlast left to pursue his solo career. The group's name is a reference to the H.G. Wells novel The Island of Dr. Moreau, a reference carried further by the naming of their 2011 tour "He Who Breaks the Law". The group is best known for its 1992 hit single "Jump Around", which reached No. 3 in their native United States, No. 6 in Ireland and No. 8 in the United Kingdom. The group broke up in 1996 but reformed in 2010, after the trio had been members of supergroup La Coka Nostra for several years.