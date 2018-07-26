House of PainFormed 1990. Disbanded 1996
House of Pain
1990
House of Pain was an American hip hop group who released three albums in the 1990s before lead rapper Everlast left to pursue his solo career. The group's name is a reference to the H.G. Wells novel The Island of Dr. Moreau, a reference carried further by the naming of their 2011 tour "He Who Breaks the Law". The group is best known for its 1992 hit single "Jump Around", which reached No. 3 in their native United States, No. 6 in Ireland and No. 8 in the United Kingdom. The group broke up in 1996 but reformed in 2010, after the trio had been members of supergroup La Coka Nostra for several years.
Jump Around
Jump Around (Hybrid Theory Remix)
Jump Around
