British-Indian R&B/bhangra artist Veronica Mehta
Veronica (born Veronica Mehta) is an international singer and songwriter based in London, UK. She sings in English, Hindi and Punjabi.
Tere Naal
Tere Naal
Tere Naal
Mere Dil Mein
Mere Dil Mein
Mere Dil Mein
U 'N' I (Mere Dil Vich Hum Tum)
Juggy D
U 'N' I (Mere Dil Vich Hum Tum)
U 'N' I (Mere Dil Vich Hum Tum)
Aaja
Aaja
Aaja
Sajana
Sajana
Sajana
Hey Ya
Hey Ya
Hey Ya
