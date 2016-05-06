Paul JacobsAmerican pianist. Born 22 June 1930. Died 25 September 1983
Paul Jacobs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1930-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2d4055c-f0f8-4278-93e3-ccc6c676eb12
Paul Jacobs Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Jacobs (June 22, 1930 – September 25, 1983) was an American pianist. He was best known for his performances of twentieth-century music but also gained wide recognition for his work with early keyboards, performing frequently with Baroque ensembles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Jacobs Tracks
Sort by
The Graceful Ghost Rag
William Bolcom
The Graceful Ghost Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g0p8v.jpglink
The Graceful Ghost Rag
Last played on
Paul Jacobs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Last played on
Chorale-Prelude 'Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ', BWV 639 arr Busoni
Paul Jacobs
Chorale-Prelude 'Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ', BWV 639 arr Busoni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale-Prelude 'Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ', BWV 639 arr Busoni
Last played on
Pieces (3) for Piano, Op. 11
Arnold Schoenberg
Pieces (3) for Piano, Op. 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Pieces (3) for Piano, Op. 11
Last played on
Three Piano Pieces, Op 11 (No 2) (feat. Paul Jacobs)
Arnold Schoenberg
Three Piano Pieces, Op 11 (No 2) (feat. Paul Jacobs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Three Piano Pieces, Op 11 (No 2) (feat. Paul Jacobs)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehwrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-30T00:10:17
30
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Paul Jacobs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist