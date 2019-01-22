Carl Maria von WeberBorn 19 November 1786. Died 5 June 1826
Carl Maria von Weber Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Maria Friedrich Ernst von Weber (18 or 19 November 1786 – 5 June 1826) was a German composer, conductor, pianist, guitarist and critic, and was one of the first significant composers of the Romantic school.
Weber's operas Der Freischütz, Euryanthe and Oberon greatly influenced the development of the Romantische Oper (Romantic opera) in Germany. Der Freischütz came to be regarded as the first German "nationalist" opera, Euryanthe developed the Leitmotif technique to an unprecedented degree, while Oberon may have influenced Mendelssohn's music for A Midsummer Night's Dream and, at the same time, revealed Weber's lifelong interest in the music of non-Western cultures. This interest was first manifested in Weber's incidental music for Schiller's translation of Gozzi's Turandot, for which he used a Chinese melody, making him the first Western composer to use an Asian tune that was not of the pseudo-Turkish kind popularized by Mozart and others.
A brilliant pianist himself, Weber composed four sonatas, two concertos and the Konzertstück in F minor (concert piece), which influenced composers such as Chopin, Liszt and Mendelssohn. The Konzertstück provided a new model for the one-movement concerto in several contrasting sections (such as Liszt's, who often played the work), and was acknowledged by Stravinsky as the model for his Capriccio for Piano and Orchestra. Weber's shorter piano pieces, such as the Invitation to the Dance, were later orchestrated by Berlioz, while his Polacca Brillante was later set for piano and orchestra by Liszt.
Perpetuum mobile (from Sonata No.1 in C, J138)
Oberon (Overture)
Concertino for oboe and wind ensemble in C major (arr. for trumpet)
Abu Hassan (Overture)
Der Freischütz (Overture)
Variationen über ein Zigeunerlied for piano (J219), Op 55 (1817)
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
Concertino in E flat major, Op 26
Sonatina, Romance and Menuet from Six petites pieces faciles Op 3
Invitation To The Dance
Clarinet Concerto No 1 in F minor, Op 73 (3rd mvt)
Der Freischütz (Wie? Was? Entsetzen!)
Quintet in B flat major, Op.34
Wie nahte mir der Schlummer...Leise, leise - from Act II of Der Freischutz
Invitation to the Dance
Clarinet Quintet in B flat major, Op 34
Euryanthe (Overture)
Overture, Euryanthe
Oberon (Overture)
Grand Duo concertant, Op 48 (3rd mvt)
Aufforderung zum Tanz [Invitation to the Dance]
Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen (Der Freischütz)
Clarinet Concerto No 1 in F minor Op 73
Overture from 'Der Freischutz'
Clarinet Quintet in Bb Major: Rondo
Aufforderung zum Tanz [Invitation to the dance]: rondo brillant for piano Op.65
Jubel-Overture, Op 59
Der Freischütz (Overture)
Clarinet Quintet in B flat major, Op. 34
Trübe Augen (Der Freischütz)
Der Freischutz - opera in 3 acts J.277
Clarinet Quintet in B Flat Major, Op. 34 (2nd mvt)
Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat Major, Op 34 (4th mvt)
Rondo brillante in E flat 'La gaieté', Op 62, J252 [1819]
Der Freischütz: Act 2: Wolfs Glen Scene
Was gleicht wohl auf Erden (Der Freischütz)
Clarinet Quintet, Op 34 (4th mvt)
Concertino in E flat
Overture: Der Freischutz
The Ruler of the spirits, Op 27, (Overture)
Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat, Op 74 (1st mvt)
Abu Hassan (Overture)
Symphony No 1, in C major, Op 19
Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat, Op 74
Clarinet Quintet in B flat major, Op 34
Concertino for clarinet and orchestra (Op.26) in E flat major
