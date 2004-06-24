Tau MoeBorn 13 August 1908. Died 24 June 2004
Tau Moe
1908-08-13
Tau Moe ("Papa Tau") (pronounced Mo-ay) (August 13, 1908 – June 24, 2004) was a singer and musician who formed The Tau Moe Family musical troupe which toured the globe for decades.
