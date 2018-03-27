The Choir of Magdalen College, OxfordFormed 1480
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford
1480
Nos autem gloriari oportet
Grayston Ives
Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence
Edward Bairstow, The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford & John Harper
Veni Sante Spiritus (Shadowlands Front Titles)
George Fenton
Versicles and Responses
Bernard Rose
Sweet Nightingale
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford
Jubilate Deo
Stephen Farr
O Lord, in Thy wrath rebuke me not
Orlando Gibbons
The Spacious Firmament on High
Joseph Addison & Andrew Lamb, Cambridge Trinity College Choir
O lusty May
Anon.
Ave maris stella
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford
Nunc Dimittis
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford
The Bells of Magdalen College, Oxford
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford
O Lord Give Thy Holy Spirit
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford
Proms 1999: Prom 20 - 100 Years of Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-31T00:38:51
31
Jul
1999
