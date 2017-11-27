Gay DadFormed 1998. Disbanded 2002
Gay Dad
1998
Gay Dad Biography (Wikipedia)
Gay Dad were an English rock band formed in London that broke up in 2002. The line-up of the band has included Cliff Jones (guitarist/vocalist), Nick "Baz" Crowe (drummer), James Riseboro (keyboardist), Nigel Hoyle (bassist) and Charley Stone.
Gay Dad Tracks
To Earth With Love
Gay Dad
To Earth With Love
To Earth With Love
Joy - Glastonbury 1999
Gay Dad
Joy - Glastonbury 1999
Joy - Glastonbury 1999
My Son Mystic - Glastonbury 1999
Gay Dad
My Son Mystic - Glastonbury 1999
My Son Mystic - Glastonbury 1999
Pathfinder - Glastonbury 1999
Gay Dad
Pathfinder - Glastonbury 1999
Pathfinder - Glastonbury 1999
To Earth With Love - Glastonbury 1999
Gay Dad
To Earth With Love - Glastonbury 1999
Dimstar - Glastonbury 1999
Gay Dad
Dimstar - Glastonbury 1999
Dimstar - Glastonbury 1999
To Earth With Love (Radio Edit)
Gay Dad
To Earth With Love (Radio Edit)
To Earth With Love (Radio Edit)
Joy
Gay Dad
Joy
Joy
