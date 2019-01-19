SpaceFrench disco group. Formed 1977
Space
1977
Space Biography (Wikipedia)
Space, formally Didier Marouani & Space, are a French electronic music band from the city of Marseille active from 1977 through 1980 and returning with on-stage remake performances since 1992. Their work is associated with the short-lived space disco genre and is a precursor of electronica.
Space Tracks
Magic Fly
Flying Nightmare
Mister Psycho (Glastonbury 1998)
No One Understands (Glastonbury 1998)
Unluckiest Man In The World (Glastonbury 1998)
The Ballad Of Tom Jones (Glastonbury 1998)
Begin Again (Glastonbury 1998)
Neighbourhood (Glastonbury 1998)
