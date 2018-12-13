Birds of ChicagoFormed 1 March 2012
Birds of Chicago
2012-03-01
Birds of Chicago Tracks
Superlover
Real Midnight
Love In Wartime
Roll Away
Travelers
Mi Salvador What's Happening
Try
Remember Wild Horses
Dim Stars of the Palisades
Remember Wild Horses
Color of Love
Flying Dreams
Trampoline
Before She Goes
BARLEY
Come Morning
Sugar Dumplin'
All The City Girls
Sans Souci
'Til It's Gone
Kinderspel
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Birds of Chicago
Biddulph Town Hall, Stoke On Trent, UK
28
Jan
2019
Birds of Chicago
Hen & Chicken, Bristol, UK
29
Jan
2019
Birds of Chicago, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Birds of Chicago, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
31
Jan
2019
Birds of Chicago, Salt House
Drygate Brewing Company, Glasgow, UK
