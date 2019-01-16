Marie‐Pierre LanglametBorn 13 September 1967
Marie‐Pierre Langlamet
1967-09-13
Marie‐Pierre Langlamet Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie-Pierre Langlamet (born September 13, 1967) is a French harpist.
Langlamet was born in Grenoble. She studied at the Nice Conservatoire and began her career in her teens in the orchestra of the Opéra de Nice before continuing her studies at Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. In 1988, she became deputy principal harpist at the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York. Since 1993, she is the principal harpist at the Berlin Philharmonic and has made many recordings with them.
Marie‐Pierre Langlamet Tracks
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cello sonata in D minor (1st mvt)
Claude Debussy
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantaisie for violin and harp
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Danse Profane
Claude Debussy
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Baca
Nina Šenk
Baca
Nina Šenk
Sonata for flute, viola and harp
Claude Debussy
Sonata for flute, viola and harp
Claude Debussy
Flute Concerto in D major, K 314
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto in D major, K 314 (3rd mvt, Allegro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate For Flute, Viola And Harp
Claude Debussy
Four Songs, Op 17
Johannes Brahms
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Claude Debussy
Performer
En Bateau
Claude Debussy
Harp Concerto
Alberto Ginastera
Sonate en trio for flute, viola and harp
Marie‐Pierre Langlamet
Violin Sonata in G minor
Marie‐Pierre Langlamet
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 8
Cadogan Hall
2018-09-03T00:14:28
3
Sep
2018
Cadogan Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Dances from ‘West Side Story’
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2016-04-16T00:14:28
16
Apr
2016
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Mediterranean Romance at Victoria Hall, Hanley
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
2016-04-15T00:14:28
15
Apr
2016
19:30
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
Proms 1998: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-27T00:14:28
27
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
