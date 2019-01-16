Marie-Pierre Langlamet (born September 13, 1967) is a French harpist.

Langlamet was born in Grenoble. She studied at the Nice Conservatoire and began her career in her teens in the orchestra of the Opéra de Nice before continuing her studies at Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. In 1988, she became deputy principal harpist at the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York. Since 1993, she is the principal harpist at the Berlin Philharmonic and has made many recordings with them.