Sixpence None the Richer
Formed 1993
Sixpence None the Richer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxcg.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2c70ed6-5f10-445c-969f-2c16bc9a4c2e
Sixpence None the Richer Biography (Wikipedia)
Sixpence None the Richer (also known as Sixpence) is an American alternative Christian rock band that formed in New Braunfels, Texas, eventually settling in Nashville, Tennessee. They are best known for their songs "Kiss Me" and "Breathe Your Name" and their covers of "Don't Dream It's Over" and "There She Goes". The name of the band is inspired by a passage from the book Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis. The band received two Grammy Award nominations, Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Kiss Me" and Grammy Award for Best Rock Gospel Album for Sixpence None the Richer.
Sixpence None the Richer Tracks
Kiss Me
Sixpence None the Richer
Kiss Me
Kiss Me
