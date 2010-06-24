Shannon CurfmanBorn 31 July 1985
Shannon Curfman
1985-07-31
Shannon Curfman Biography (Wikipedia)
Shannon Marie Curfman (born July 31, 1985, Fargo, North Dakota) is an American blues-rock guitarist and singer.
Oh Well
