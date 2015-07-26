Nelson RangellBorn 26 March 1960
Nelson Rangell
1960-03-26
Nelson Rangell Biography (Wikipedia)
Nelson Rangell (born March 26, 1960) is an American smooth jazz musician and composer from Castle Rock, Colorado. Although he is known for his work with the tenor, alto, and soprano saxophone, his primary instrument is the piccolo, which he began playing at the age of 15. He has somewhat worked with Jimmy Haslip and Russ Ferrante.
The Way To You
Point Of Departure
Tomorrow
