Heaven’s BasementFormed 2008. Disbanded January 2017
Heaven’s Basement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br76y.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2c4d56a-d599-4a18-bd2f-ae644e2198cc
Heaven’s Basement Biography (Wikipedia)
Heaven's Basement were a British rock band formed in 2008 and signed with Red Bull Records. Band members included Aaron Buchanan (vocals), Sid Glover (guitar, vocals), Rob Ellershaw (bass, backing vocals), and Chris Rivers (drums). The band split up in January 2017.
Their debut album, Filthy Empire, was released on 4 February 2013 in the UK and 5 February 2013 in the U.S. They released their first single, "Fire, Fire", in September 2012 leading up to their album release. The single peaked at #11 on the Mainstream Rock chart.
Heaven’s Basement Tracks
Fire, Fire
Heaven’s Basement
Fire, Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btrxm.jpglink
Fire, Fire
Last played on
I Am Electric
Heaven’s Basement
I Am Electric
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwcvv.jpglink
I Am Electric
Last played on
Do What U Want (Live Lounge Late)
Heaven’s Basement
Do What U Want (Live Lounge Late)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
I Am Electric (Live Lounge Late)
Heaven’s Basement
I Am Electric (Live Lounge Late)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Can't Let Go
Heaven’s Basement
Can't Let Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Can't Let Go
Last played on
Fire Fire Fire
Heaven’s Basement
Fire Fire Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Heartbreaking Son...
Heaven’s Basement
Heartbreaking Son...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Heartbreaking Son...
Last played on
Fire, Fire (R1 Rocks Live Version)
Heaven’s Basement
Fire, Fire (R1 Rocks Live Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Fire, Fire (R1 Rocks Live Version)
Last played on
Love In An Elevator
Heaven’s Basement
Love In An Elevator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Love In An Elevator
Last played on
Fire Fire <Live from Radio 1 Rocks>
Heaven’s Basement
Fire Fire <Live from Radio 1 Rocks>
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Fire Fire <Live from Radio 1 Rocks>
Last played on
Paradise City
Heaven’s Basement
Paradise City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Paradise City
Last played on
Jumping Jack Flash
Heaven’s Basement
Jumping Jack Flash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br76y.jpglink
Jumping Jack Flash
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Heaven's Basement
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev84wh
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-11-14T00:07:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01lm77h.jpg
14
Nov
2013
Live Lounge: Heaven's Basement
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T00:07:34
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
