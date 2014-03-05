Heaven's Basement were a British rock band formed in 2008 and signed with Red Bull Records. Band members included Aaron Buchanan (vocals), Sid Glover (guitar, vocals), Rob Ellershaw (bass, backing vocals), and Chris Rivers (drums). The band split up in January 2017.

Their debut album, Filthy Empire, was released on 4 February 2013 in the UK and 5 February 2013 in the U.S. They released their first single, "Fire, Fire", in September 2012 leading up to their album release. The single peaked at #11 on the Mainstream Rock chart.