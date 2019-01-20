Roll the DiceFormed 2007
Roll The Dice (band) is an analogue electronic duo from Stockholm, Sweden signed to The Leaf Label. A self-titled debut album was released in 2010 on Digitalis Recordings and a second full length is released in 2011.
The band is composed of Peder Mannerfelt and Malcolm Pardon. Mannerfelt, also known as The Subliminal Kid, produces and performs live with Fever Ray. Pardon was a member of Kinky Machine in the early 90s but left the band when he emigrated to Sweden to pursue a career in TV and film composition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
