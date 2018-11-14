Giggs
Giggs Tracks
No Face No Case (feat. Giggs)
GASHI
No Face No Case (feat. Giggs)
No Face No Case (feat. Giggs)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Bebey (SN1 Road Mix) (feat. Giggs)
Theophilus London
Bebey (SN1 Road Mix) (feat. Giggs)
Bebey (SN1 Road Mix) (feat. Giggs)
Last played on
3 Wheel-ups (feat. Wiley & Giggs)
Kano
3 Wheel-ups (feat. Wiley & Giggs)
3 Wheel-ups (feat. Wiley & Giggs)
Last played on
Hot Water (feat. Giggs)
Footsie
Hot Water (feat. Giggs)
Hot Water (feat. Giggs)
Last played on
Swan Song (feat. Giggs)
Espa
Swan Song (feat. Giggs)
Swan Song (feat. Giggs)
Last played on
Ratatat Again
Chase & Status
Ratatat Again
Ratatat Again
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jul
2019
Giggs, Rudimental, Becky Hill, Redlight, IAMDDB, The Skints, Shapes, SASASAS, Pendulum (DJ Set), Turno, Hedex, Benny L, IC3, Kings Of The Rollers, Bou, problem central, DJ Hype & Hazard and Sika Studios
Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet, UK
7
Aug
2019
Giggs, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Dimension, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
Giggs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Kano
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
Lethal Bizzle’s early inspiration
Lethal Bizzle
Kano - Fire in the Booth
Chip in session for Logan Sama
Kano Live Lounge Extra: "I'm about the journey to perfection, knowing you're never gonna get there"
Fire in the Booth – Chip Part 3
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
