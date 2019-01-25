RomanthonyBorn 1967. Died 7 May 2013
Romanthony
1967
Romanthony Biography (Wikipedia)
Romanthony (born Anthony Wayne Moore; September 5, 1967 – May 7, 2013) was an American disc jockey, producer and singer. He was best known for his work with French duo Daft Punk (he provided the vocals for "One More Time" and "Too Long" on their Discovery album).
Romanthony Tracks
Bring U Up (Jasper James Remix)
Romanthony
Bring U Up (Jasper James Remix)
Bring U Up (Jasper James Remix)
Last played on
Hold On
Romanthony
Hold On
Hold On
Last played on
Freaky Dancers
Romanthony
Freaky Dancers
Freaky Dancers
Last played on
Bring U Up (Deetron Edit)
Romanthony
Bring U Up (Deetron Edit)
Bring U Up (Deetron Edit)
Last played on
Bring U Up (Jasper James Remix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Romanthony
Bring U Up (Jasper James Remix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Bring U Up (Jasper James VIP)
Romanthony
Bring U Up (Jasper James VIP)
Bring U Up (Jasper James VIP)
Last played on
Bring You Up (Jasper James Remix)
Romanthony
Bring You Up (Jasper James Remix)
Bring You Up (Jasper James Remix)
Last played on
Bring U Up
Romanthony
Bring U Up
Bring U Up
Last played on
Too Long (Siege Remix)
Romanthony
Too Long (Siege Remix)
Too Long (Siege Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Too Long (Nice7 Remix)
Romanthony
Too Long (Nice7 Remix)
Too Long (Nice7 Remix)
Last played on
Nite Like This (feat. Romanthony)
Riva Starr
Nite Like This (feat. Romanthony)
Nite Like This (feat. Romanthony)
Last played on
Make This Love Right (Tronic Dub)
Romanthony
Make This Love Right (Tronic Dub)
Make This Love Right (Tronic Dub)
Last played on
Too Long (Detroit Swindle Remix)
Romanthony
Too Long (Detroit Swindle Remix)
Too Long (Detroit Swindle Remix)
Last played on
Let Me Show You Love (Crooklyn Dub)
Romanthony
Let Me Show You Love (Crooklyn Dub)
Trust (Mia Dora Remix)
Romanthony
Trust (Mia Dora Remix)
Trust (Mia Dora Remix)
Last played on
Too Long (Doctor Dru Remix)
Romanthony
Too Long (Doctor Dru Remix)
Too Long (Doctor Dru Remix)
Last played on
What $ Love
Romanthony
What $ Love
What $ Love
Last played on
Testify (Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Romanthony
Testify (Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Testify (Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Last played on
The Wanderer
Romanthony
The Wanderer
The Wanderer
Last played on
What $ Love (Supernova Remix)
Romanthony
What $ Love (Supernova Remix)
What $ Love (Supernova Remix)
Last played on
Trust
Romanthony
Trust
Trust
Last played on
Trust (Ghost Mix)
Romanthony
Trust (Ghost Mix)
Trust (Ghost Mix)
Last played on
Let Me Show Your Love (Oliver Dollar Unreleased Mix)
Romanthony
Let Me Show Your Love (Oliver Dollar Unreleased Mix)
Testify (Waifs & Strays Remix)
Romanthony
Testify (Waifs & Strays Remix)
Testify
Romanthony
Testify
Testify
Last played on
Testify (Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Romanthony
Testify (Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Testify (Jimmy Edgar Remix)
Last played on
What $ Love (Christian Nielsen Remix)
Romanthony
What $ Love (Christian Nielsen Remix)
What $ Love (Christian Nielsen Remix)
Last played on
Bring U Up (Barrientos Remix)
Romanthony
Bring U Up (Barrientos Remix)
Bring U Up (Barrientos Remix)
Last played on
Floorpiece
Romanthony
Floorpiece
Floorpiece
Last played on
Trust
Romanthony
Trust
Trust
Last played on
Floorpiece (Claptone Remix)
Romanthony
Floorpiece (Claptone Remix)
Floorpiece (Claptone Remix)
Last played on
