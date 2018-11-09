CapoKurdish-German rapper. Born 1990
Capo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2bde84c-1a83-46db-ad17-d1aea519293e
Capo Biography (Wikipedia)
Cem Anhan professionally known as Capo or Capo Azzlack is a German rapper and younger brother of the rapper Haftbefehl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Capo Tracks
Sort by
Till The End (feat. Capo & Rendo)
Sneakbo
Till The End (feat. Capo & Rendo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pl0cr.jpglink
Till The End (feat. Capo & Rendo)
Last played on
Back to artist