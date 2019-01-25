Cheryl LynnBorn 11 March 1957
Cheryl Lynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheryl Lynn (born Lynda Cheryl Smith; March 11, 1957) is an American singer. Lynn is best known for her songs during the late 1970s through the mid–1980s; including 1978's R&B/disco song, "Got to Be Real". Lynn's singing career began when she was a young girl with her church choir. However, her professional singing career started during 1976 when she obtained a job as a backing vocalist for the national touring company of the musical drama The Wiz.
Eventually she would obtain the role of Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, during the six-month national tour. Prior to her appearance in The Wiz, Cheryl taped an episode of The Gong Show during early 1976. She scored a perfect 30 singing Joe Cocker's "You Are So Beautiful", a previous act (a singing juggler) had also scored 30 and in the audience applause tie-break the juggler was deemed the winner. After the episode was broadcast, during the autumn of 1976, record industry executives were calling to contract her.
Cheryl Lynn Tracks
Sort by
Got To Be Real
To Be Real
If This World Were Mine
Encore
Cheryl Lynn Links
Similar Artists
