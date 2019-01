Dead Cat Bounce is an Irish comedy band made up of Demian Fox (drums), Shane O'Brien (bass) and James Walmsley (guitar and lead vocals). Based in Dublin, but touring all over the world, the group perform all-original comedy songs in variety of musical styles.

