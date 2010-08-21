Dead Cat BounceIrish comedy band. Formed 2008
Dead Cat Bounce
2008
Dead Cat Bounce Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Cat Bounce is an Irish comedy band made up of Demian Fox (drums), Shane O'Brien (bass) and James Walmsley (guitar and lead vocals). Based in Dublin, but touring all over the world, the group perform all-original comedy songs in variety of musical styles.
Dead Cat Bounce Tracks
Christians in Love
