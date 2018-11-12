Joseph WicksOrganist, tenor, conductor
Joseph Wicks
Joseph Wicks Tracks
Seek him that maketh the seven stars
Jonathan Dove
Londonderry Air
Joseph Wicks
All widom cometh from the Lord
Philip Moore, Joseph Wicks, Truro Cathedral Choir, Chris Gray & Oliver Neale
Lord, Thou Hast Been Our Refuge
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Osanna II
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Kyrie
Ralph Vaughan Williams
