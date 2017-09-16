Ataxia was a short-lived American experimental rock band formed in 2004 by guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers), bassist Joe Lally (Fugazi) and drummer Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dot Hacker, The Bicycle Thief), who later succeeded Frusciante as the lead guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Ataxia wrote and recorded songs for two weeks, and the material was separated into two albums: Automatic Writing (2004) and AW II (2007). The songs all feature a ground-bass line with the guitar overlaying different motifs and long developments. In March 2008, Lally described the band's writing process:

Ataxia performed two shows, both at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, on February 2 and February 3, 2004. Following this, the group disbanded. Josh Klinghoffer continued to work with Frusciante on his solo projects, and is the current guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, after Frusciante's departure in 2009.