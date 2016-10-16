Café Tacuba (stylized Café Tacvba) is a band from Ciudad Satélite, Mexico. The group gained popularity in the early 1990s. They were founded in 1989, before they had the current lineup of Rubén Isaac Albarrán Ortega (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Emmanuel del Real Díaz (keyboards, piano, programming, rhythm guitar, melodica, vocals), José Alfredo "Joselo" Rangel Arroyo (lead guitar, vocals), and Enrique "Quique" Rangel Arroyo: (bass guitar, electric upright bass, vocals), their friend Roberto Silva played the keyboards for a short period of time. Mexican folk music player Alejandro Flores is considered the 5th tacubo, as he has played the violin in almost every Café Tacvba concert since 1994. Since the Cuatro Caminos World Tour, Luis "El Children" Ledezma has played the drums in every concert but is not considered an official member of the band.