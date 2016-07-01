Juan Vásquez16th century composer. Born 1510. Died 1560
1510
Juan Vásquez (or Vázquez, c. 1500, Badajoz - c. 1560, Seville) was a Spanish priest and composer of the Renaissance. He can be considered part of the School of Andalusia group of composers along with Francisco Guerrero, Cristóbal de Morales, Juan Navarro Hispalensis and others.
En la Fuente del rosel (In the spring of the rose tree)
Juan Vásquez
En la Fuente del rosel (In the spring of the rose tree)
En la Fuente del rosel (In the spring of the rose tree)
Lagrimas de mi consuelo
Juan Vásquez
Lagrimas de mi consuelo
Lagrimas de mi consuelo
Vos me matastes; De los alamos vengo, madre
Trio Montparnasse, Olav Chris Henriksen, Juan Vásquez, Anne Azèma, Juan del Encina & Carol Lewis
Vos me matastes; De los alamos vengo, madre
Vos me matastes; De los alamos vengo, madre
