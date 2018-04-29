’68US noise punk duo Josh Scogin & Nikko Yamada. Formed 2013
’68
2013
’68 Biography (Wikipedia)
'68 is an American noise punk duo that formed in 2013. The two-piece band features guitarist and vocalist Josh Scogin, formerly of the hardcore band The Chariot, and drummer Nikko Yamada.
’68 Tracks
This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue
’68
This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue
The Workers Are Few
’68
The Workers Are Few
Three Is A Crowd
’68
Three Is A Crowd
Track 1
’68
Track 1
Track 1
Third Time Is A Charm
’68
Third Time Is A Charm
Third Time Is A Charm
