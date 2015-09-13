Shahid ParvezBorn 14 October 1960
Shahid Parvez
1960-10-14
Shahid Parvez Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan (commonly known as Shahid Parvez, born 14 October 1958) is an Indian classical sitar player from the Imdadkhani gharana. He belongs to the seventh generation of the Etawah Gharana. He is praised especially for the vocalistic phrasing of his raga improvisations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dhun - Bhatiali
Rageshree (raag)
