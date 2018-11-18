+44 (read as Plus Forty-four) was an American rock supergroup formed in Los Angeles, California in 2005. The group consisted of vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182, lead guitarist Shane Gallagher of The Nervous Return, and rhythm guitarist Craig Fairbaugh of Mercy Killers. Hoppus and Barker created +44 shortly after the initial 2005 breakup of Blink-182 and before it was later reformed. The band's name refers to the international dialing code of the United Kingdom, the country where the duo first discussed the project. Early recordings were largely electronic in nature, and featured vocals by Carol Heller, formerly of the all-girl punk quartet Get the Girl.

The band's sound gradually took on a heavier tone as Hoppus and Barker purchased a studio in which to record. Although anticipated by the music press, the band's debut—the album When Your Heart Stops Beating (2006)—didn't match commercial expectations and received mixed reviews from the critics. The group toured worldwide throughout 2006 and 2007, including a summer slot on the Honda Civic Tour alongside Fall Out Boy. Hoppus later began preparing material for a solo album, put plans for a second +44 album on hold in 2008, and the group entered an extended hiatus with the reunion of Blink-182 in 2009.