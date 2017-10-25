Larry StockBorn 4 December 1896. Died 4 May 1984
Larry Stock
1896-12-04
Larry Stock Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Stock (New York City 1896 – May 4, 1984) was an American songwriter and inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Larry Stock Tracks
Blueberry Hill
Fats Domino
Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill
