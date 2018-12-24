Lawrence WallingtonLay vicar & bass
Lawrence Wallington
Lawrence Wallington Tracks
Musikalische Exequien: Concert in Form einer teutschen Begräbnis-Missa, SWV 279
Heinrich Schütz
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 03 - In memoriam Margaret Fairbairn (d.20/5/07 aged 99), supporter of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-15T23:40:25
15
Jul
2007
Proms 1982: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-07T23:40:25
7
Aug
1982
