Born 28 September 1949
Jimmy "Bo" Horne
1949-09-28
Jimmie Horace Horne, Jr. (born September 28, 1949, West Palm Beach, Florida, United States), known as Jimmy "Bo" Horne, is an American musician, singer, and recording artist, best known for his 1978 hit "Dance Across the Floor". Many of Horne's songs have been used on film and video game soundtracks or used as samples by other artists.
Jimmy "Bo" Horne Tracks
Dance Across The Floor
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
Dance Across The Floor
Dance Across The Floor
It's Your Sweet Love
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
It's Your Sweet Love
It's Your Sweet Love
Is It In
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
Is It In
Is It In
Spank
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
Spank
Spank
Let Me (Let Me Be Your Lover)
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
Let Me (Let Me Be Your Lover)
Let Me (Let Me Be Your Lover)
I Get Lifted
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
I Get Lifted
I Get Lifted
Gimme Some (Part 1)
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
Gimme Some (Part 1)
Gimme Some (Part 1)
I Can't Speak
Jimmy “Bo” Horne
I Can't Speak
I Can't Speak
