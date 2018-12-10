Z.Z. HillBorn 30 September 1935. Died 27 April 1984
Z.Z. Hill
1935-09-30
Z.Z. Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Arzell J. Hill (September 30, 1935 – April 27, 1984), known as Z. Z. Hill (pronounced Zee Zee), was an American blues singer best known for his recordings in the 1970s and early 1980s, including his 1982 album for Malaco Records, Down Home, which stayed on the Billboard soul album chart for nearly two years. The track "Down Home Blues" has been called the best-known blues song of the 1980s. According to the Texas State Historical Association, Hill "devised a combination of blues and contemporary soul styling and helped to restore the blues to modern black consciousness."
Z.Z. Hill Tracks
Ain't Nothing You Can Do
Z.Z. Hill
Ain't Nothing You Can Do
Ain't Nothing You Can Do
Last played on
Early In The Morning
Z.Z. Hill
Early In The Morning
Early In The Morning
Last played on
I Think I'd do It
Z.Z. Hill
I Think I'd do It
I Think I'd do It
Last played on
Make Me Yours
Z.Z. Hill
Make Me Yours
Make Me Yours
Last played on
That Ain't The Way You Make Love
Z Z Hill
That Ain't The Way You Make Love
That Ain't The Way You Make Love
Performer
Last played on
No More Doggin'
Z.Z. Hill
No More Doggin'
No More Doggin'
Last played on
Gimme Gimme
Z.Z. Hill
Gimme Gimme
Gimme Gimme
Last played on
You Gonna Make Me Cry
Z.Z. Hill
You Gonna Make Me Cry
You Gonna Make Me Cry
Last played on
Down Home Blues
Z.Z. Hill
Down Home Blues
Down Home Blues
Last played on
It Ain't No Use
Z.Z. Hill
It Ain't No Use
It Ain't No Use
Last played on
You Don't Love Me
Z.Z. Hill
You Don't Love Me
IT AINT SAFE
Z.Z. Hill
IT AINT SAFE
IT AINT SAFE
Last played on
Can I Get A Witness
Z.Z. Hill
Can I Get A Witness
Can I Get A Witness
Last played on
Whoever's Thrilling You (Is Killing Me)
Z.Z. Hill
Whoever's Thrilling You (Is Killing Me)
Whoever's Thrilling You (Is Killing Me)
Last played on
Happiness is All I Need
Z.Z. Hill
Happiness is All I Need
Happiness is All I Need
Last played on
Tomble Weed
Z.Z. Hill
Tomble Weed
Tomble Weed
Last played on
You Were Wrong
Z.Z. Hill
You Were Wrong
You Were Wrong
Last played on
Snap Your Fingers
Z.Z. Hill
Snap Your Fingers
Snap Your Fingers
Last played on
I Keep On Lovin' You
Z.Z. Hill
I Keep On Lovin' You
I Keep On Lovin' You
Last played on
Nothing Can Change the Love I Have For You
Z.Z. Hill
Nothing Can Change the Love I Have For You
Nothing Can Change the Love I Have For You
Last played on
Nothing Can Change This Love
Z.Z. Hill
Nothing Can Change This Love
Nothing Can Change This Love
Last played on
